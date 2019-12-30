2019: Obama cherishes Burna Boy, Rema

Every year, former US President, Barack Obama, reveals a list of his favourite music. For 2019, he said his favourite musical albums, among 32 others, belong to two Nigerians, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’.

Mr Obama disclosed this on Twitter on Monday and tagged the annual list as a “favourite tradition.”

Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ was, according to today.ng, featured on ‘Ballers’, a popular American TV series in September 2019. “The track is one of the songs off his ‘African Giant’ album released on the heels of his energetic performance at this years’ Coachella.”

Burna Boy’s album, according to the report, spunned hits like ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan, ‘Anybody’ and ‘Dangote’ and several international collaborations.

See the full list, below:

Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2019:

‘Playing Games’ – Summer Walker.

‘Not’ – Big Thief.

‘Go DJ’ – Kaytrana featuring SIR.

‘Juice’ – Lizzo.

‘Redesigning Women’ – The Highwomen.

‘Anybody’ – Burna Boy.

‘Burning’ – Maggie Rogers.

‘Baila Baila Baila (Remix) – Ozuna featuring Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA.

‘Different Kind of Love’ – Adia Victoria.

‘Change’ – Mavis Staples.

‘Toast’ – Koffee.

‘Oblivions’ – The National.

‘Binz’ – Solange.

‘Seventeen’ – Sharon Van Etten.

‘Middle Child’ – J. Cole.

‘Jicama’ – Angelica Garcia.

‘Go’ – The Black Keys.

‘La Vida Es Un Carnaval ‘ – Angelique Kindjo.

‘Show Me Love’ – Alicia Keys featuring Miguel.

‘Joke Ting’ – Goldlink featuring Ari Pensmith.

‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

‘Cold/Mess’ – Prateek Kuhad.

‘Suge’ – Dababy.

‘Hello Sunshine’ – Bruce Springsteen.

‘In My Room’ – Frank Ocean.

‘Iron Man’ – Rema.

‘The London’ – Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott.

‘Raleighwood Hills’ – Lesthegenius featuring Sonny Miles and Jaxson Free.

‘Pure Water’ – Mustard featuring Migos.

‘3 Nights’ – Dominic Fike.

‘The Fact of Love’ – Joe Henry.

‘Con Altura’ – Rosalia.

‘I Want You Around’ – Snoh Aalegra.

‘On Chill’ – Wale featuring Jermih.

‘Mood 4 Eva’ – Beyonce.