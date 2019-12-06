35 Black Axe, Eiye cults members docked in Lagos

Thirty-five men, suspected to be members of two unlawful societies called Black Axe and Eiye Confraternity, were, on Friday, arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Among them were: Ibrahim Oluwasina; 20, Shokoya Abiodun; 19, Femi Onitone; 21, Jamiu Kazeem; 23, Emmanuel Okpara; 19, Joshua Oyinbuchi; 23, Habeeb Oloyede; 21, Ibrahim Oderinde; 27, Wasiu Oladenjo; 27, Elvis Tom; 18 and Lukmon Quadri, 20.

Others were: Okechukwu Nsofor; 22, Iweke Paul; 32, Tope John; 30, Samuel Paul; 18, Onyebuchi Ejike; 18, Lucky Alfred; 23, Chukwu Jude; 24, Anyeloja Funsho; 24, Isiaka Olowonifela; 19, Imeh John; 20, Abiola Ridwan; 26 and Chibuzor Daniel, 18.

Also accused were: Ibrahim Mumeen; 19, Frank Akala; 20, Adio Habeeb; 27, Olawale Quadri; 23, Tigers Mukaila; 20, Sunday Daniel; 20, Odunlami Bola; 39, Owolabi Dada; 36, Solomon Moses; 19, Yemke Adoze; 35, Aremu Rilwan; 20 and Joshua Esiovwa, 30.

The defendants were docked on a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to unlawful societies.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at midnight on Nov. 20, at different locations in Lagos.

Nurudeen said that the defendants were arrested alongside other men suspected to be members of both “Eiye” and “Black Axe” cults.

He alleged that both cults were having a clash and members from different locations in Lagos were fighting on the streets.

“The anti-cultism unit received information about the clash and the fights, and raided different locations where they were arrested,” Nurudeen said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 42 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 prescribes three years imprisonment for the offence of joining an unlawful society, while Section 411 provides a two-year jail term for conspiracy.

All the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail N200, 000 bail each, with one surety in like sum.

Chief Magistrate K.B. Ayeye, said that the surety must be responsible, gainfully employed and must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ayeye adjourned the case till March 17, for mention.