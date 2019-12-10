35 land grabbing cases pending in Lagos courts, says Attorney-General

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9:56 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, says that 35 land grabbing cases are currently being prosecuted by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onigbanjo made the disclosure on Tuesday during a meeting with journalists at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Alausa, Ikeja.

“We have 35 land grabbing cases wherein land grabbers are being prosecuted in court.

“We are hopeful that justice will be served without hindrance, to serve as a deterrent to other land grabbers,” he said.

The attorney-general noted that the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers known as the “Omo Onile Task Force” created for the sole aim of ridding the state of land grabbing had continued to receive petitions from members of the public.

“Recent statistics shows that there is an appreciable increase in the number of citizens who patronise the task force for resolution of land grabbing cases.

“We owe this, in part, to the intensity of publicity and awareness campaign as well as the testimonies of people who have had their cases resolved through the task force.

“As cheering as this is, the task force is confronted with a myriad of challenges in carrying out its responsibilities which are being addressed for optimal performance,” he said.

Onigbanjo said that the state ministry of justice recently intervened in a case of an elderly couple at Ejigbo.

He said a viral video showed the couple appealing for help in retrieving their property taken by land grabbers.

“The couple was invited to this office and the police have been invited to investigate the alleged criminal activities of the individuals named,” he said.

