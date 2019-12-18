77 Birthday: NLC lists gains of workers under Buhari’s govt

Nigerian workers are celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 77th Birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ayuba Wabba, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress said that it is remarkable that at an advanced age of seventy-seven years, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to work very hard for a better Nigeria.

The NLC President also listed some of the exciting gains they have made under President Buhari.

“Nigerian workers are pleased that President Muhammadu Buhari has particularly and exceptionally worked very hard in defense of the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers.

“Nigerians would recall that upon assumption of office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari was confronted by a pile of salary, pension and gratuity liabilities. Demonstrating his fatherly concern, he asked state governors in the famous quote “how do you manage to sleep at night when the salaries of workers are not paid?”

“President Muhammadu Buhari did not stop at asking questions. He swung into action and made arrangement for budget support funds to enable state governors clear the humungous arrears of unpaid salaries.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s human development appeal has also touched many Nigerian retirees and pensioners.

“The President ordered the release of about N40 billion to offset the pension and gratuity arrears of the former staff of the defunct Nigerian Airways.

“Police Officers whose pension claims were unattended to since the end of the Nigeria-Biafra civil war were also paid through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

“The sore sight of destitute military pensioners on the streets of Abuja has become a thing of the past under the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The creamer is the new national minimum wage of N30,000 signed into law by Mr. President on April 18, 2019 and the consequential salary adjustment for workers in the federal public service.

“It is also refreshing that Mr. President has directed that the new minimum wage and the consequential salary increment must be paid before the end of this year.

:Nigerian workers wish Mr. President a most pleasant 77th Birthday anniversary with many happy returns. May the good Lord bless Mr. President with long life and good health.

“Once again, Happy Birthday, Mr. President!,” the NLC President said in the state.”