Abuja varsity expels 100 students, suspends 11 others

The Senate of the University of Abuja, FCT, has expelled no fewer than 100 students and suspended 11 others for their involvement in examination misconduct.

The university, in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Dr Habib Yakoob, the Head of its Information and University Relations, said that 72 of the expelled students were undergraduates, while 28 were postgraduate students.

He said that five undergraduate students were suspended for one academic session, three suspended for one semester, while three others were discharged.

He said that the Senate considered recommendations of the examinations committee at its 174th Regular Meeting held on November, 2019 and approved the disciplinary measures.

Giving a breakdown of those affected, he said that 27 of the undergraduates were 400 level students, 19 in 300 level, 16 in 200 level and two students in 100 level.

According to him, the breakdown also shows that 47 of the expelled students are from the Faculty of Science, 23 from Faculty of Management Sciences, while 20 students are from Faculty of Social Sciences.

“The affected students have since been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of department and unit.

“They are also advised to vacate the campus immediately,” he said.

Yakoob said that the university was determined to instill academic discipline among its staff and students, adding that those who violated rules and regulations of the institution would be disciplined.