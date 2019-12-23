AfDB promises to deliver on Lagos-Abidjan Highway project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) in a statement on Sunday assured that it will deliver the Lagos-Abidjan Highway.

According to the statement released by the Bank’s Communication and External Relations Department, AfDB’s President, Mr Akinwumi Adesina gave this assurance at the ECOWAS Summit held in Abuja on Saturday.

Adesina revealed that the bank has already provided 11.1 million dollars to the ECOWAS Commission to develop the Master Plan for the Lagos-Abidjan highway corridor and will be providing an additional 13.5 million dollars for the feasibility studies to be completed in 2020. He added that the construction of the road is expected to start in 2022.

“The Lagos-Abidjan Highway will become a reality. It has to. The President of the ECOWAS Commission, my dear brother Jean Claude is from Côte d’Ivoire and I, President of the African Development Bank, I am from Nigeria. “You can be sure President Muhammadu Buhari will not let him sleep from this end in Abuja and President Ouattara will not let me sleep at the other end in Abidjan.

“Your Excellencies, to secure our sleep we will deliver on this project. That’s why the African Development Bank has provided 11.1 million dollars to the ECOWAS Commission to develop the Master Plan for the Lagos-Abidjan highway corridor.

“And we will be providing an additional 13.5 million dollars for the feasibility studies to be completed in 2020. We expect that construction will start in 2022,” Adesina was quoted as saying in the statement.

The AfDB President also revealed that the bank’s portfolio investments in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region is 20 billion dollars.