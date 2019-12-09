Air Peace to commence flight operation to Ibadan

Air Peace to commence flight operation to Ibadan

Monday, December 9, 2019 8:01 pm


Air Peace Airlines plane

Air Peace says it will soon begin flight operations to Ibadan from Kano, Owerri and Abuja.

The Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyeama, made the announcement in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

Onyema said: “Very soon, we shall start flying Abuja-Ibadan-Abuja daily, Kano-Ibadan-Kano and Owerri-Ibadan-Owerri, three times a week.

“This is part of our no-city-left-behind initiative and our plan to interconnect various cities of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airline in November announced the commencement of Kano-Owerri-Kano flights.

Onyeama explained that the recent Corporate Award of Excellence to the airline by University of Ibadan was in recognition of its unparalleled excellence in the delivery of safe and comfortable flights.

