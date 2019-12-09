Alleged serial killer, David West, checked into hotel as military officer – Witness 

Monday, December 9, 2019 6:26 pm


Alleged serial killer, Gracious David West, in court

… Posed as Military Officer, Kachi Tom Jonah
…killed victim his the Late Linda Samuel, despite enjoying a bowl of roasted fish and sex that night
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The murder trial of the accused serial killer, Gracious David West, commenced on Monday, December 9 in Port Harcourt, with one of the witnesses for the state and an hotelier, Mr Chigbo Okeke, testifying that suspected serial killer checked into his hotel with a false identity as a military officer.
Testifying in a State High Court Presided over by Justice Adolphus Enebeli, Chigbo Okeke, who is the manager of Ivory Hotel located along in Oyigbo in Oyigbo local government area of the state, said David West checked into room 313 of the hotel as a military officer and gave his name as Kachi Tom Jonah.
The hotel manager said it was at the hotel that David West later picked one of his victims, the late Miss Linda Samuel, who he killed later that night despite the fact that both of them enjoyed a bowl of roasted fish and slept together at night.
The accused had on the first appearance in Court pleaded guilty to nine out of the 10 counts of murder slammed on him by Rivers State Government.
But during his last appearance, he changed his plea to not guilty in all the charges.
