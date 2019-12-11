Angry Aisha: See 9 key accusations by First Lady against Buhari’s aide

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari caused a stir in the country on Wednesday morning as he accused Malam Garba Shehu, one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari of disloyalty to his boss and disrespecting and undermining the First Family.

“In saner climes, Garba Shehu would have resigned immediately after going beyond his boundaries and powers,” the First Lady said in the letter ( Read Story Here). Below are the nine key accusations against Garba Shehu in the statement issued by Aisha Buhari on Wednesday.

Abandoning his responsibility and clutching at straws by not carrying out the “onerous” responsibility of managing the image of the President and failing to showcase all the good works the President is executing in the country. Shifting loyalty from the President to others who have no stake in the compact that the President signed with Nigerians on May 29, 2015 and 2019. Presenting himself as a willing tool for the execution of antics of the cabal from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President. Meddling in the affairs of the First Lady and serving as a tool of Mamman Daura who appropriated to himself and his family a part of the Presidential Villa, where he stayed for almost 4 years. Failure to clear the air on a video circulated by Mamman’s Daughter, Fatima and sacking the crew of National Television Authority, NTA, management attached to her office. Issuing a statement that government will not allow office of the First Lady to run on the instruction of Mamman Daura at the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Waging war on the first family through an orchestrated media campaign of calumny by sponsoring pseudo accounts to write and defame my children and myself. Inability to stay true and loyal to one person or group. Causing many embarrassments to the the Presidency and the first family.