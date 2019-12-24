APC calls for probe of gunmen attack on Jonathan’s residence

APC calls for probe of gunmen attack on Jonathan’s residence

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:40 pm


Ex President Jonathan

The ruling All Progressives Congress has called  for a through probe of attack by gunmen of the residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Ogbia, Bayelsa State early Tuesday morning.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesperson for APC said in statement in Abuja “Following reports that gunmen attacked the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) demands from security and intelligence agencies a swift, sweeping and thorough probe of the shocking incident.

“The APC joins other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the attack in its entirety. We call on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“We extend condolences to the family of the soldier who reportedly died in the attack. The Party also wishes the other injured soldier a full and speedy recovery.”

