APC chieftain hails Wike for seeking solutions to Rivers’ problems 

• Rivers leaders commiserate with Former Attorney General of Rivers State over the passage of his wife

Rivers All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain, Senator Magnus Abe has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for taking concrete measures to resolve the challenges facing the state.

Speaking during a funeral service in honour of Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms, Wife of Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms at the Civic Centre in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Senator Abe said while some people were looking for the causes of Rivers political challenges, Governor Wike is seeking solutions.

He said: “I want to stand here today to confirm that you are trying. I want to remember the broadcast you made where you said we should all come together and you were going to enter a nolle in respect of our younger brother, Ojukaye Flag Amachree.

“I also want to recollect all the efforts you have made , not just in words, but in action to end the bitterness and division that have characterised the politics of Rivers State. I want to say here today that some people are busy looking for who is causing the problem. But you are trying to look for solutions.

“I think we should align with those who are looking for solutions and leave those who are looking for causes.”

Senator Magnus Abe regretted that bitterness and hatred have characterised the politics of Rivers State, making it impossible for Rivers people to come together to fight for Rivers Development.

“The greatest challenge that Rivers State faces today is not all the things we have mentioned. It is the fact that hatred, bitterness have characterized our politics and have divided us in a way that we have never been divided before.

“It has made it impossible for us to come together to face the challenges that are confronting our state. I want to thank the Governor of Rivers State for leading by example. I have always said Your Excellency should be a Governor to all Rivers people, both those that like you and those that don’t. Those that voted for you and those that did not”, Senator Abe said.

The former federal lawmaker called for a change of attitude towards tackling the menace of cancer, which claimed the life of Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms.

He said that the Nigerian society must take concrete steps to confront cancer in order to check the number of lives being claimed by the cancer scourge.

He called for investments in the area of cancer treatment, so that the lives of the people can be preserved.

In a remark, Rivers State Governor described the Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms as a good woman.

He advised Barrister Boms to always draw strength from the two children that his late wife left behind and take care of them.

“My wife and I were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of your beloved wife, Fyna Boms. That her life was cut short too soon is a tragic loss and we can only imagine how difficult this must be for you, her entire family, as well as her friends and colleagues.

“Full of life and conscientious, Fyna was not just a treasure to your life, she was a wonderful lady admired by people across all sections for her dynamism, devotion, charm and graciousness “, Governor Wike wrote to the widower.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Rivers State, I extend our deepest condolences to you and members of her family over this irreparable loss “, Governor Wike wrote.

Boms thanked the Rivers State Governor and other leaders of the state for their support at the trying time for him and his family.