APC remains strong, intact in Zamfara — Yari

APC remains strong, intact in Zamfara — Yari

Sunday, December 15, 2019 12:01 am


• Ex -Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State

Former Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara says the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains strong and intact in the state in spite of losing the political leadership of the state.

Yari stated this on Saturday while addressing a crowd of APC members from the 14 local government areas of the state who visited  his residence in Talata-Mafara for stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

Yari urged party supporters in the state to remain calm and continue to be law abiding.

”We are highly impressed with what we have witnessed today; this indicates that the APC remains strong and intact in the state.

”I thank you for your resilience in supporting the party in spite of the challenges.

“I am giving you the assurance that we will continue to provide good leadership to ensure peace and unity in our great party,” he said.

Earlier, the state’s APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, thanked Yari for his efforts in promoting the party in the state.

Liman said that the meeting was organised by the state chapter of the party to show solidarity to the former governor as the APC leader in the state.

He thanked the party supporters for their continued support to the party in the state.

Party chieftains in attendance include the state executive members, 14 local government chairmen, former National Assembly members and state lawmakers, among others.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Enugu residents troop to hospital to see quadruplets
    1 hour ago

    Calabar – Itu highway: Buhari’s aide slams Julius Berger
    2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Tinubu joins PDP chieftains for Atiku son’s wedding
    2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Gov. Akeredolu presents staff of office to new Olowo of Owo
    3 hours ago

    Call EFCC to order, The Sun management appeals to Justice Minister
    6 hours ago

    Ogun cabinet: Women groups draw battle line with Gov Abiodun
    6 hours ago

    Arrest of Duncan Mighty in Owerri ruffles his fans in Rivers
    7 hours ago

    N7.65bn fraud: EFCC marks ex-Abia Gov, Orji Kalu’s properties (+photos) 