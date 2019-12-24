APC Rep lauds Nigerians for being patient with Buhari

APC Rep lauds Nigerians for being patient with Buhari

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:25 am


Egberongbe

Mr Mufutau Egberongbe,  a member of the House of Representatives, has commended Nigerians for their patience with the government, assuring them that the administration of President Muhammad Buhari would leave a lasting legacy, the foundation of which was already being laid.

Egberongbe, representing Apapa Federal Constituency who said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians added that the country was very fortunate to be peopled by a resilient population.

He added that it is he level of perseverance of Nigerians that has been keeping the country united in spite of security threats and other challenges facing the nation over the years.

Egberongbe said: “Nigeria is not great because of its size, but because the about 200 million citizens have decided in their thoughts and actions to strengthen the country.

He urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to continue to pray for the country, themselves and the government, saying that the virtues of Jesus Christ cannot be over-emphasised at this period.

“Jesus preached the act of giving. We should learn to reach out to the poor and put smiles on the faces of the needy and less privileged at all times too,” the lawmaker said.

