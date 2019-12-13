APC steadily turning Edo to `Kabul,’ says PDP

Friday, December 13, 2019 11:24 am


APC, PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Edo, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC of gradually turning the state to `Kabul,’ the troubled, war-torn capital of Afghanistan ahead of the governorship election which is about nine months away.

The PDP said while warning APC to desist from taking actions or making utterances that would heat up the polity and stoke violence in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Edo, Mr Chris Nehikhare also asked law enforcement agencies, especially the police to be at alert in view of the tension building up, following planned decamping of a PDP chieftain to the APC.

“The PDP condemns the grandstanding of various factions of the APC on the APC factional rally scheduled for Dec. 13.

“Edo State, which hitherto, was a peaceful and tolerant state is being steadily turned to `Kabul,’ the war-torn capital of Afghanistan.

“In the past few days, Edo State residents have been inundated with threats and counter-threats from at least three factions that exist in a party that is known for its intolerance and propensity for violence, maiming and arson.

“We hereby call on the police and other security agencies to be at alert because the build up by disgruntled factions in Edo State APC can only deliver sorrow, tears and blood.

“We advise that a proper and effective security arrangement is put in place to checkmate any act of violence.”

The spokesman said, however, that the PDP in Edo State was sympathising with the populace, who had been made to feel insecure and bear the brunt of the power play within the APC.

“However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as people in Edo State will have a chance to vote and chase these people out of town in a few months.

“We advise Edo State residents to stay calm and remain focused,” Nehikhare said.

