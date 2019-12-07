Apostolic Faith holds 2019 Christmas Retreat

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Apostolic Faith Church on Saturday December 7, 2019, under the aegis of West and Central Africa, WECA, commenced 2019 Christmas and New Year activities with a retreat titled, “Jesus the Greatest Gift Ever!”

The yearly event organized by the Association of Visiting Secretaries, AVS arm of the Church featured various activities including spiritual songs, praises and worship, congregational songs, fervent prayers, bible study, film show for the children, and symposium.

At Idi-Ape Branch of the church, where our correspondent monitored, the turnout for the programme was massive as the church hall was filled to the brim with some of the participants sitting under tents in the church’s vicinity.

In his welcome address, the Church’s Zonal Director, Pastor Michael Olalere said that the event was for the celebration of the Lord Jesus Christ, for the sacrifice He made for mankind.

Admonishing the participants of the programme to open their hearts and be ready to receive outstanding miracle, he stressed that there was bound to be overwhelming miracles during the programme.

He explained that the prerequisite for Christians to gain entrance into heaven are three Christians’ experiences, which are salvation, sanctification and baptism of the Holy Spirit.

During the review of the bible study, Brother Isaac Faniyi emphasized that Christmas is the season when the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ is commemorated.

“Naturally, one appreciates the value and the love behind the exchange of gifts from loved ones at Christmas; however none of these earthly gifts can be compared with the gift of God to mankind because this is one gift that qualifies one for eternal life in heaven…. God in His foreknowledge had seen ahead of time a world that would be in dire need of this ‘Great Gift-Jesus Christ’. In the beginning, God created man in His own image, placed him in the Garden of Eden, where he enjoyed all the best of God’s goodness until man disobeyed God, sinned and fell short of the glory of God. But God in His love did not want man to perish. He brought out the promise of a Saviour in Genesis 3:15”, he retreated.

He itemized the privileges that accrue to those who receive Jesus-God’s greatest gift to include: becoming sons of God, receiving healing, provision for their needs, having spiritual and physical protection, and receiving answers to prayers.

“To receive this greatest gift, which is Jesus Christ, there must be acknowledgement that one is a sinner and the sinners must confess all his sins to Jesus, forsake and repent, pray earnestly, believe Him that has promised to forgive ones sins and receive the gift of salvation by faith”, he concluded.