Arik Air resumes services to Asaba

Arik Air on Thursday announced the resumption of flight services to Asaba Airport in Delta.

Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, said in a statement in Lagos that starting from Dec. 18, the airline would be operating daily flights from Lagos to Asaba.

Ilegbodu said that the resumption of flights to Asaba was coming at a time when people were looking for seamless travel during the Yuletide.

“Arik Air’s return to Asaba is nostalgic as the airline was the first to commence commercial flights to Asaba when the airport was inaugurated in 2011.

“Similarly, Arik Air, in the spirit of the Yuletide season, will be increasing its frequency from Lagos to Owerri to thrice daily.

“The additional flight will operate at 7:00 a.m. daily in addition to the 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. departures,” he said.

Speaking on the latest development, Ilegbodu said: “The resumption of flights to Asaba is a promise kept as we had assured our esteemed customers that we would be back on the route before the Christmas festivities.

“We once again assure our customers of a high operating safety standard and excellent customer service during the Yuletide and beyond.”