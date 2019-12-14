Arrest of Duncan Mighty in Owerri ruffles his fans in Rivers

…He was initially assumed to have been abducted by unknown gunmen

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The arrest of a popular Rivers State born Musician and music promoter, Duncan Mighty, in Owerri, Imo State early Saturday morning is stirring anger among his ardent fans in Port Harcourt.

The musician whose hit song,”I am a Port Harcourt Boy” made him an instant celebrity in the oil city was arrested by operatives of the Imo State Police Command.

According to the Police, Duncan Mighty was arrest for allegedly not fulfilling terms of N11 million contract for the promotion of a musician sponsored by former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

But the initial rumour that filtered into the Rivers State capital was that Duncan Mighty was abducted by “unknown gunmen” in the capital of Imo State had caused anger among his fans in the oil city.

The musician’s friend and billionaire club owner, Cubana Chief Priest, also contributed to the spread of the rumour when he posted on his Instagram account that Mighty had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Our Correspondent learnt that an erroneous ethnic colouration was initially imputed into the alleged kidnapping of Duncan Mighty by some of his fans who tried to link the incident to the the attack on former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation who is also of Ikwerre ethnic group like the musicians by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra,IPOB, in Madrid, Spain last week.

However, clarifying why the popular musician was arrested, Imo Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said a petition was received from an upcoming rap artist M2, that the Imo state Government under Owelle Rochas Okorocha, had entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote and arrange collaboration for him with other top artistes.

He added that Duncan Mighty was also supposed to sign him under his record label as part of the deal.

Police said as a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of N11,000,000, paid to Duncan Mighty.

But M2 said in the petition that since collecting the payment, Duncan Mighty had refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

Ikeokwu said, “Today 14/12/19, operatives of the command arrested popular music artist Duncan Mighty on an allegation of fraud.

“This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the IMO state Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, enter into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artist and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty,as a result an agreement was reached with a fee of Eleven Million Naira (N11,000,000) was paid to him.

“However, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

“Sequel to the petition, the artist was arrested, and he affirmed having such agreement and collecting the fund, but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated. He was then released on bail on self recognition.

“Consequently, a letter was received by the representative of the former Governor, terminating the contract to enable him refund the money and since then, he absconded and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.

“In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning.”