ASUU blasts AGF for threatening VCs Over IPPIS

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Following a threat to the Vice Chancellor of the federal universities in Nigeria, against their resolution not to participate in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has described the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris as a frustrated ‘account cler’ .

ASUU condemned the Accountant General for threatening to sanction Vice Chancellors who have refused to enroll into what it called ’fraud platform’.

In a letter dated 2 December 2019 and signed by Idris, the AGF advised some Vice Chancellors who are yet to enroll on the IPPIS to do so on or before December 6, 2019, stressing that failure to do so would attract appropriate sanctions.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU, Professor Deji Omole stated that it was unfortunate that Vice Chancellors have become errand boys that would now be threatened by an ‘account clerk’.

According to Omole, the threat against VCs was an indication of the massive failure being recorded by the government with lecturers not enrolling under the scheme.

Omole stated that it was unfortunate that the likes of Ahmed Idris whose office have continued to extort public University Bursars via unlawful kickbacks is the one claiming he wants to use IPPIS to ensure transparency and accountability.

The ASUU boss, who hailed some Vice Chancellors who refused to be enslaved added that woe to a nation where intellectuals become errand boys to those who could not pass ICAN, adding, “It is a very sad development for any nation having the likes of Idris as the chief accountant of the nation. It takes someone with scholarship to appreciate scholars”.

Omole maintained that the Union has made useful suggestions to the federal government but stated that Nigerian intellectuals would not be turned to errand boys of corrupt civil servants.