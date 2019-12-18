At least 12 killed in shooting in Panama prison

At least 12 killed in shooting in Panama prison

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 11:39 am


Silhouette of prisoner in confinement

At least 12 people have been killed in an exchange of gunfire in a prison outside Panama City, the Police said on Tuesday.

Thirteen others were injured, two of them seriously, Panama’s Deputy Police, Chief Alexis Munoz, said.

The violence at the La Joyita prison, which faces overcrowding and alleged systematic abuses against inmates, was related to rivalry between gangs inside the facility.

Several weapons were confiscated, including assault rifles, local media reported.

Rioting in penal institutions is not uncommon in Latin America.

In Honduras, the government declared a state of emergency in the country’s prisons on Tuesday.

Prison authorities were replaced by an army commission that will stay for six months, local media reported.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s government took the decision following several killings and other violent incidents in the Central American country’s prisons.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    The Burden of Incognizance
    26 mins ago

    Oyo guber: Seyi Makinde wins at S/Court
    2 hours ago

    U.S. lawmakers set to start impeachment proceeding against Trump
    2 hours ago

    Police confirms kidnap of NLC Chairman in C/River
    5 hours ago

    Gov. Yahaya Bello seeks support of Kogi PDP chieftains, others
    5 hours ago

    See 8 reasons Atiku is in support ‘6-year single tenure’ rejected by Reps
    6 hours ago

    FRSC promotes 2,341 officers — Official
    6 hours ago

    Endless borrowing will lead to endless sorrowing