Boko Haram abducts 18 in Cameroon’s Far North region

Several security sources on Friday said eighteen civilians have been kidnapped by the terror group Boko Haram in raids in Cameroon’s Far North region.

Sources said the terrorists stormed several localities of the region, looted foodstuffs, and abducted 18 men and women.

According to local authorities, the Cameroon army is conducting a rescue mission to secure the safe release of the hostages.

The Army also said that on Thursday, Boko Haram killed 4 civilians in the Far North region.

About 2,000 Cameroonians have been killed since Boko Haram since 2014, according to security reports. (Xinhua/NAN)