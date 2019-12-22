Boko Haram may adopt chemical, nuclear weapons- NSA warns

The office of Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser (NSA), has released a 60-page document, entitled “National Security Strategy”, through which it warned of the possibility of Boko Haram using chemical, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) attacks in the future.

The document, according to a story published by informationng.com, reveals that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a terrorist group, which Boko Haram has pledged allegiance, is seeking to possess CBRNE weapons. “This means Boko Haram may use them in its attacks if ISIS obtains the weapons.”

The document has it further: “Transnational organised crime such as illicit financial flow and money laundering, drug and human trafficking, proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons as well as proliferation of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive weapons have a direct impact on our national security,” it said.

“The proliferation of CBRNE weapons and their means of delivery, the spreading of technological skills required for their production and the possibility of their use constitute a threat to our security.

“Although the implementation of international agreements hinder the proliferation of CBRNE and their means of delivery, the risk of such weapons and materials being acquired by terrorist groups and reaching states providing support for terrorist groups cannot be overstated.

“Terrorist groups, such as ISIS, are believed to have sought to possess CBRNE weapons. Boko Haram terrorists’ affiliation to ISIS and their willingness to use any deadly weapon at their disposal increases the possibility of a CRBNE attack in the future, thereby underscoring the need for a counter-strategy.”

“In furtherance of our national security objectives, we will sustain a whole-of-government approach through strong inter-agency platforms and mechanisms at strategic and operational levels to ensure the realisation of counter-terrorism mandates. Under these special platforms, we will conduct timely threat analyses and share information at home and with our partners,” it read.

“In more specific terms, we will strengthen national financial systems in collaboration with international finance systems to prevent and disrupt terrorist financing. We will also deploy strategic communication in aid of security operatives.

“We will partner with domestic and international Information Technology companies to counter violent extremism narratives online. We will upgrade border, maritime, aviation and cybersecurity measures.”