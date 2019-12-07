BREAKING: Anthony Joshua defeats Andy Ruiz, regains belts

BREAKING: Anthony Joshua defeats Andy Ruiz, regains belts

Sunday, December 8, 2019 12:01 am


FILE PHOTO: Joshua: regains WBA Super, IBF and IBO titles

Nigerian born British fighter, Anthony Joshua on Saturday evening secured unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in a tense rematch in Saudi Arabia to take back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles taken away from him in a shock defeat by the Mexican in June 2019.

The judges scored the fight 118-110 118-110 and 119-109 in favour of Joshua.

“It is about hitting and not getting hit. I have a lot of respect for Ruiz and his family. You know what they say, stay hungry and humble. I want to say thank you to everybody,” Joshua said on his victory.

Ruiz on his defeat: “If there is a third fight, I am going to get well into shape, I don’t want to give any excuse, Anthony Joshua did the right thing. I chased too much, I hesitated too much and I have learnt my lesson.”

Details later

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Buhari: Bonnke’s crusades accentuated message of Jesus Christ
    2 hours ago

    Apostolic Faith holds 2019 Christmas Retreat
    2 hours ago

    Salome Abuh, PDP woman leader burnt to death, buried amid tears
    6 hours ago

    Sowore’s ordeal just drives home the point that the idle mind is the devil’s workshop
    10 hours ago

    Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke dies at 79: His last interview with TheNEWS
    10 hours ago

    Sowore: NHRC calls for arrest, prosecution of DSS officials
    10 hours ago

    33 feared dead as cholera ravages communities in Rivers
    11 hours ago

    2019 ZUMA Film Festival closes with grand awards gala