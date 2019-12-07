BREAKING: Anthony Joshua defeats Andy Ruiz, regains belts

Nigerian born British fighter, Anthony Joshua on Saturday evening secured unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in a tense rematch in Saudi Arabia to take back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles taken away from him in a shock defeat by the Mexican in June 2019.

The judges scored the fight 118-110 118-110 and 119-109 in favour of Joshua.

“It is about hitting and not getting hit. I have a lot of respect for Ruiz and his family. You know what they say, stay hungry and humble. I want to say thank you to everybody,” Joshua said on his victory.

Ruiz on his defeat: “If there is a third fight, I am going to get well into shape, I don’t want to give any excuse, Anthony Joshua did the right thing. I chased too much, I hesitated too much and I have learnt my lesson.”

Details later