Breaking: Beko’s wife dies

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 12:01 pm


Bose Ransome-Kuti

Bose Ransome Kuti wife of the late medical doctor and human rights activist, Beko Ransome Kuti, died last night in Lagos. She was 74.

Mrs. Bosede is, according to a report published by abovewhispers.com, a trained secretary and her last employement was with De Santos pharmaceuticals where she worked as an Executive Secretary before leaving to manage some of the family businesses.

Bose Ransome-Kuti, a lover of Golf

The site wrote further: “We must also not under-estimate the consequences of being married to a multiple times incarcerated husband who was voice for the oppressed. Mrs. Bosede is a decades-long golf enthusiast and an active member of the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos.”

Mrs. Bosede Ransome Kuti and her husband, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti. Photo credit: abpvewhispers.com

