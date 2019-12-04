Breaking: Beko’s wife dies

Bose Ransome Kuti wife of the late medical doctor and human rights activist, Beko Ransome Kuti, died last night in Lagos. She was 74.

Mrs. Bosede is, according to a report published by abovewhispers.com, a trained secretary and her last employement was with De Santos pharmaceuticals where she worked as an Executive Secretary before leaving to manage some of the family businesses.

The site wrote further: “We must also not under-estimate the consequences of being married to a multiple times incarcerated husband who was voice for the oppressed. Mrs. Bosede is a decades-long golf enthusiast and an active member of the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos.”