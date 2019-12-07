Buhari: Bonnke’s crusades accentuated message of Jesus Christ

Buhari: Bonnke’s crusades accentuated message of Jesus Christ

Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:20 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari has joined others around the world  to mourn the demise of renowned German Evangelist  Reinhard Bonnke, who died at 79 years.

Buhari described Bonnke’s demise as a great loss to Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

The president’s condolence message was  contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari condoled with the government and people of Germany, family and friends of the great preacher and teacher of the Bible, and all his co-labourers in the vineyard.

He prayed that the Lord would comfort all those that mourn him.

Buhari said that Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ.

The Nigerian leader added that Bonnke’s vision and zeal for the salvation of souls  helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would accept the soul of the departed preacher.

He hoped that Bonnke’s  legendary contributions to the body of Christ in teaching and writing would be remembered by posterity.

