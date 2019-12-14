Buhari condemns execution of Aid Workers in Borno

Buhari condemns execution of Aid Workers in Borno

Saturday, December 14, 2019 1:20 pm


• President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari  has condemned the killing of four aid workers by terrorists in North-eastern Nigeria.

The aid workers had been abducted near Damasak, Borno State in July and had been held by the insurgents in spite of efforts to secure their release.

He said that the defeat of evil by good is inevitable, no matter the pyrrhic victory evildoers seem to win.

The President disclosed this in a statement by Mr Femi Adeshina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, in Abuja on Saturday.

He expressed sadness over the development and commiserated with the family and loved ones of the aid workers.

“Evil will always be defeated by good at the end of the day. Whatever seeming victory evil records, eventually rebounds on the evildoer.

”We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it,” the President said/

He urged all insurgents to lay down their arms and rejoin decent humanity.

 

