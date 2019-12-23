Buhari sacks NIPOST boss, others

Buhari sacks NIPOST boss, others

Monday, December 23, 2019 5:30 pm


Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new appointments in the parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The appointments, which resulted in sack of Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi  as the CEO of  Nigeria Postal Service and replacement of Samson Osagie, a political ally of Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC as Executive   Director, Marketing and Business Development, NIGCOMSAT were announced in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina on Monday.

Read the Full Statement below

PRESIDENT BUHARI ARPROVES NEW APPOINTMENTS IN PARASTATALS UNDER MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND DIGITAL ECONOMY

Desirous of fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the following new appointments in the Parastatals listed below:

  1. Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC)

(a) Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners – subject to Senate confirmation

(b) Mr Uche Onwude (South East) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as Non-Executive Commissioner – subject to Senate confirmation.

  1. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

(a) Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman

(b) Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki

(North West)

(c) Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo as Board Member

  1. The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South West) replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi

(South West) as Postmaster General/CEO

  1. Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB)

Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure

  1. The Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat)

(a) Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as Board Chairman

(b) Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive   Director, Marketing and Business Development

(c)  Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as

Executive Director, Technical Services

(d) Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration

