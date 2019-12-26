Buhari should detain CBN Governor-Lamido

Buhari should detain CBN Governor-Lamido

Thursday, December 26, 2019 12:47 pm


Sule Lamido

A former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to also arrest and detain Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank Governor over the same ammunition funds for which Sambo Dasuki suffered. 

Lamido, on his Facebook page, posted, “Two accomplished distinguished professionals who swore total loyalty and obedience to the President.

“One was instructed (may be on an ordinary paper) to release money ($2.3bl) from the Central Bank. The other was instructed to collect it and share it to assigned names.

“They as dutiful loyal servants and appointees of the President all obeyed the order and instructions to the letter!

“One retained his job and is still serving dutifully carrying orders of the new Boss. The other was picked and arraigned in the court of law and ordered to be released on bail. He remained incarcerated in detention for fours years only to be released now! Why was he detained in the first place?

“Not only his family were denied the joy and company of their bread winner, Dasuki has to live with the pain and agony of loosing his father while in detention!

“Dasuki’s release should not be a call for celebration but that of reflection and circumspection!!”

