Buhari speaks on killing of 35 persons by terrorists

Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:53 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of Burkina Faso who suffered a terrorist attack that Nigeria and the West African sub-region would not abandon them to their fate.

The president stated this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

Shehu said Buhari was speaking on the attack carried out on Tuesday in Arbinda, northern part of the country where 35 people were killed by terrorists.

The President said ”the slaying of 31 women among the innocent victims was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable opinion all over the world”.

He recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting, where they agreed to hold a summit in 2020 to discuss the issues of security and economy.

“I look forward to that meeting. As we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations,” he said.

Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for repelling the deadly attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

