CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba lose 2-0 away to Hassania Agadir

CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba lose 2-0 away to Hassania Agadir

Monday, December 2, 2019 8:59 am


Enyimba players

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday went down to a 2-0 defeat against Moroccan side, Hassania Agadir in their CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash  at the Stade Al Inbiaâte.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karim El Berkaoui opened scoring for the home team in the 14th minute, while Senegalese forward Malick Cisse added the second five minutes later.

Enyimba battled hard to get back  into the game but were unable to breach the hosts’ defence.

In the other Group D game, San Pedro of Cote d’l voire were held to a 0-0 at home by Algerian club, Paradou A.C.

The Aba-based club side will host San Pedro at the Enyimba International Stadium on Dec. 8 in a Matchday two encounter.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Ghana’s Torgah claims Nigeria Masters title for a record third time
    43 mins ago

    One Day for the Owner
    2 hours ago

    The Witchcraft Conference at Nsukka
    2 hours ago

    Tribute: For Tejumola Olaniyan, Scholar, Teacher, Mentor, Father
    The alleged Yahoo school students 9 hours ago

    EFCC arrests 23 ‘students’ at Uyo Yahoo academy
    9 hours ago

    APC retains Ajaokuta Fed. Const. Seat
    15 hours ago

    Acceptance fee: Group urges Auchi Poly to extend payment date
    17 hours ago

    The Igbo Spirit