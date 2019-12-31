Cameroon’s elite force move to rescue 28 abducted crew members of oil tanker

Cameroon’s elite force, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), and the Cameroon Navy are on Tuesday conducting a rescue operation following an unknown gunmen attack on a Greek-owned oil tanker off Cameroon’s Limbe port.

The tanker was anchored off the Limbe port in southwestern Cameroon when it was attacked.

Eight crew members were abducted, and a Greek mechanic was injured and is now `out of danger’ after intensive medical care.

The gunmen were probably pirates known to be operating in the Gulf of Guinea.

It is unclear if ransom has been demanded by the kidnappers, a source said.

The vessel `Happy Lady’ had 28 crew members on board.

The abducted include five Greek nationals including the captain, two from the Philippines, and a Ukrainian. (Xinhua/NAN)

