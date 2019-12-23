CAN begs Oshiomhole to support Obaseki’s reelection,

By Jethro lbileke

The leadership of Christian Association of Nigerian in Edo State, has urged the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to support Governor Godwin Obaseki’s reelection bid “in the interest of peace and the party”.

It said the call became necessary in view of Obaseki’s administration’s developmental advancement in every ramification.

The body noted that “Edo people have also reposed their confidence in him (Obaseki) for second term in office.”

Governor Obaseki and Oshiomhole have been at daggers-drawn over supremacy battle for the structure of the State chapter of the APC.

Edo State Chairman of CAN, Bishop (DR.) Oriname Kure disclosed this while addressing the media on Monday in Benin.

He disclosed that CAN had met with Oshiomhole and Obaseki separately in October and November over the lingering crisis.

He said: “We humbly appeal to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ for the sake of the destiny of the State which he [Oshiomhole] has laboured tirelessly for, to kindly put aside whatever may have caused the imbroglio.

“This is to enable the foundation and uncommon impact that you have made in Edo land not to be destroyed.

“Hence, we appeal to Oshiomhole to let this matter amicably come to an end in the interest of peace of the State and his love for Edo people and the brotherly love that will forever remain unbridled between him and his brother after the game of politics is over.”

Continuing, the Christian leader condemned “in its entirety any form of attack” and enjoined both parties to consciously guide and watch against future re-occurrence, to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Kure however thanked both political leaders for making themselves available in briefing the leadership of CAN on the issues.