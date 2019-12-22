Christmas Day bomber: “..Maybe we will see in the afterlife,’ Jaiz Bank Chairman says of son

Christmas Day bomber: “..Maybe we will see in the afterlife,’ Jaiz Bank Chairman says of son

Sunday, December 22, 2019 4:13 pm


Farouk Abdul muttalab

Billionaire Nigerian businessman and banker,  Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, has described the 2009 bombing incident involving Farouk, his son as the most trying moment of his life.

Farouk Abdulmutallab is presently serving a life sentence without parole for attempting to bomb US-bound flight passengers on Christmas Day 2009.

The former engineering student of University College, London, had pleaded guilty to eight counts against him, including terrorism and attempted murder for attempting to blow up a commercial plane as a would-be suicide mission for al-Qaeda.

The bomb sewn into Farouk’s underwear that would have blown up the plane failed to detonate fully when he tried to activate it, thus saving the lives of the almost 300 people on the flight from Amsterdam to Detroit.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), a militant group based in Yemen, said it was behind the attempted attack.

The Abdulmutallab family had in a statement after the ruling appealed for review of the statement.

“We strongly appeal to the American justice department to review the life sentence,” they said. “We also appeal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to continue with their support and engage with the American government to ensure that a review is made.”

But in an interview with Daily Trust newspaper conducted to mark his 80th birthday, Alhaji Mutallab seemed to have resigned to fate on his son, concluding that, “he may not be out again to see us.”

“I would say the Mallam Farouk incident was the most trying time of my life,” he said in response to a question.

“ I continue to pray for him. We visit him and he calls a couple of times. We cannot call him but he can call us. We know he is going through a very difficult time, so we pray for mercy on his behalf.

“We may one day see him after our lives because he was sentenced to three life term plus some years without parole… (long silence) He might not be out again to see us. So maybe we will see in the afterlife.

“He prays for us and we pray for him. This is how we are dealing with the situation. Allah knows best.”

The businessman who pioneered interest free banking in the country with the establishment of Sharia compliant Jaiz Bank, however said he never believed that his son was the one involved in the bombing incident until two days after the news broke: “I thought someone stole his passport and tried to do that. But I discovered two days later that he was the one.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Our achievements are as a result of financial discipline- Orile-Agege LCDA Chairman
    19 mins ago

    At last, CBN reduces bank charges
    1 hour ago

    Promotions: Police get 40 new commissioners, others
    1 hour ago

    U.S. Watch List: Presidency speaks on implication for Nigeria, way forward
    1 hour ago

    Again, Wike threatens to sack task force for crossing ‘red line’
    2 hours ago

    Danger! Boko Haram may adopt chemical, nuclear weapons- NSA warns
    3 hours ago

    Lugard House holds maiden Christmas carol
    4 hours ago

    Netizens accuse Indian PM, Modi of using Citizenship Law to divide country 