Christmas: Gov Ishaku Felicitates with Christians

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has felicitated with Christians in Taraba State and Nigeria who are celebrating the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, the saviour of mankind.

Gov Ishaku praised the people of Taraba State and, in particular, security agencies deployed to the state for working very hard to achieve peace that is currently prevailing in the state and which has made this year’s Christmas celebration very remarkable.

He reminded Christians throughout the state to always remember the reason for the birth of Jesus Christ which is the remission of our sins.

He urged them to always emulate Christ by being tolerant and forgiving so that they can live peacefully with their neighbours.

Ishaku expressed the hope that the food, drinks and other forms of gifts that we exchange on this unique occasion of the birth of Christ will reinforce peace, unity and trust among the people in the state. He wants the people to support government’s efforts in building bridges of understanding across the various divides that still hinder unity among our people today.

He also advised them to show moderation as they make merry and to remember to pray for unity and against insecurity and all other vices that hinder peace and development in Taraba State and in Nigeria.