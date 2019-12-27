Coast guard searches for missing helicopter with 7 on board

Coast guard searches for missing helicopter with 7 on board

Friday, December 27, 2019 4:21 pm


A Helicopter

The crews of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Centre in Honolulu on Friday said they were searching, for a tour helicopter with seven people on board.

The command centre said the search is carried out on both air and in the water, adding that the tour helicopter was due to be back from a tour off the Kauai Napali coast in Hawaii on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the missing aircraft is equipped with an electronic locator but no signals have been received.

One pilot and six passengers were on board, and two of the passengers are believed to be minors.

The Coast Guard said it had launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a cutter as well as other resources to search for the missing aircraft.

According to Robert Cox, Petty Officer 1st Class of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Centre in Honolulu, weather conditions in the search area are difficult with low visibility and strong winds. (Sputnik/NAN)

