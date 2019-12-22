Contract for repair of Oyo-Iseyin road to be awarded soon – Fashola

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has revealed that contract for repairs of Oyo-Iseyin road will be awarded as soon as possible.

Fashola in a response to Senator Abdulfatai Buhari’s letter said necessary engineering design works on Oyo-Iseyin road has been concluded and currently undergoing the necessary procurement processes in preparation for a contract award.

The minister in a letter dated December 20th, 2019 and signed by Engr. Yomi Oguntominiyi, Director Highways (Construction and Rehabilitation) also said that work is already on-going on Ilorin-Igbeti-Kishi road.

It would be recalled that Senator Buhari in his letter to the Minister dated October 2nd, 2019, highlighted the deplorable state of these roads in his Senatorial District, seeking the intervention of the federal government in the construction of the road.

He stated in the letter that the economic importance of these roads and the need to reconstruct them to ameliorate the sufferings of people of Oke-Ogun could not be over-emphasized.