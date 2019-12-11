Corps members to receive minimum wage from 2020 – Minister

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 7:01 pm


Sunday Dare, Sports Minister

Members of the National Youth Service Corps will begin to enjoy increased allowance as a result of the N30, 000 minimum wage from next year, Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has said

According to the Minister, the increase in the allowances of corps members was captured in the 2020 budget recently passed by the National Assembly.

The Minister, who spoke during a visit to the orientation camp of the NYSC in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos state in a statement on Wednesday, assured the corps members that the increase will be effected once the budget is signed into law.

He added that over 350, 000 youth that pass through the NYSC yearly are essential to the success of any change agenda for the present and future generations.

“I have always advocated that Nigeria must invest in the Youth. We at the Ministry are refocusing the development of our youth in terms of programming.

“The Ministry has developed a programme called DY.NG. We want it to be a two month program that you would run during your service, after which you will have some level of certification. It will give you that added advantage beyond your degree,” Dare was quoted to have said in the statement.

He also revealed that a template is being set up in partnership with the NYSC Directorate and some of the digital skills to be learnt include data processing, cloud computing, app development.

The Minister also announced that he had enlisted all corps members across the country as Anti-Corruption Ambassadors to “spread the word, create awareness and make sure corruption does not thrive.

 

