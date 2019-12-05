Corruption, barrier to sustainable development – Magu

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, identified corruption as an encumbrance that will continue to hinder sustainable development in the world, if left unchecked.

Magu, who was represented by the Commission’s Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede, made the observation during the opening of a two- day High-Level conference on Fast Tracking Implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, UNCAC, in Support of the Sustainable Development Goals at State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Magu reiterated the Commission’s avowed determination to eradicate corruption in Nigeria and partner with both national and International stakeholders in addressing the malaise.

The EFCC boss assured that the Commission would continue to collaborate with the UNODC and other partners to amplify the UNCAC convention in support of sustainable development goals.

He, however. observed that efforts by state parties to domesticate the convention have been slow due to barriers around legal technicalities and matters of sovereignty.

These barriers, he noted, has constrained the return of stolen assets.

Nevertheless, Magu stated that the Commission remain committed to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

“EFCC will continue to update its skills, resources and systems in response to new and emerging forms of economic crimes and continue to partner with international and national partners in furtherance of this mandate”, he stated.

The EFCC helmsman said the Commission has achieved a lot in the last four years in the areas of assets recovery, prosecution, arrests and convictions.

The high level conference attracted key stakeholders in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, including the country rep of the UNODC in Nigeria, Oliver Stolpe and the Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Moddibo Tukur.

Meanwhile, in commemoration of the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day and in recognition of the Multi Year theme: “United against Corruption”, EFCC, is organizing a Walk against Corruption on Monday, December 9, 2019

The walk is aimed at creating awareness on the negative impact of corruption on Nigeria’s economic development.

As part of the commemoration, the EFCC is further collaborating with Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government to hold a one day Stakeholder’s Summit on Zero Tolerance for Corruption.

The objective of the summit is to highlight the areas of corrupt practices in the sectors and collectively develop strategies to curb the menace threatening the economies of most African nations.

The Walk will commence at the EFCC Zonal Office, Wuse II by 7am and terminate at the State House Conference Centre with the Summit.

The event is expected to host His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Ministers; High-Level Officials of Government; Stakeholders of the Maritime and Transport Industry; Law Enforcement; Civil Society Organizations and other distinguished guests.