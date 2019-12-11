Court remands 4 suspects for allegedly trading in human parts

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 5:31 pm


An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, remanded four suspects in an Ilorin Correctional Centre for allegedly buying and selling human parts in the metropolis.

The defendants, Babatunde Kawu, Rasheed Akorede, Hassan Saka, and Ayo Sunday, appeared in court on a two-count charge of unlawful possession of human parts for use as juju and dealing in human parts.

Magistrate Monisola Kamson, ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Oke-kura Correctional Facility, Ilorin, and adjourned the case to Dec. 31 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ayeni Gbenga, had informed the court that the defendants were arrested on Dec. 2 following a tip off by the residents of Akerebiata area of Ilorin.

Gbenga said that when the defendants’ house at Akerebiata was searched, some bones and flesh, suspected to be human parts, were recovered from their possession.

He said that during the investigation, the first defendant, Kawu, confessed that seven human skulls were brought and sold to the second defendant, Akorede for N15, 000 each.

The prosecutor added that the third defendant, Saka, also confessed that his duty was to help Akorede in delivering human skulls to Kawu.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravened Sections 7 and 2 and punishable under Section 12 of the Kwara State Prohibition Law.

He, therefore, urged the court to remand the defendants pending the completion of all necesarry investigations into the matter.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

