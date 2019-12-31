Court remands man for ‘hastening death’ of female doctor

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 4:05 pm


An Iyaganku Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday remanded one Toyin Oyeniyi, 28, at a correctional centre for allegedly hastening the death of a female doctor.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, remanded Oyeniyi at the Agodi Correctional Centre pending the receipt of legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defendant’s plea was not taken while Giwa-Babalola adjourned the case till Feb. 13, 2020, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyeniyi of an undisclosed address was arraigned on a one-count charge of hastening the death of the deceased.

The prosecutor, ASP Sunday Fatola, told the court that Oyeniyi on Nov. 11, at about 9.15 p.m., allegedly hastened the death of one Funsho Raji.

Fatola said the offence was committed at Richbam area of Ibadan.

He said the offence contravened Section 311 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000

