Thursday, December 5, 2019 7:14 am


Customs intercepts jerry cans of petrol concealed in 2 caskets

Bizarre tales of desperation are turning up as smugglers intensified efforts to beat the ongoing closure of Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries by the Federal Government.

Before now, Customs officers at the borders have intercepted jerry cans filled with grains of rice. There are also viral video of some women intercepted at the borders with rice packaged in small nylon bags tucked under their clothes as were revealed after meticulous search by Customs officers.

Another bizarrely  creative efforts by the smugglers was discovered on Wednesday when the joint anti-bunkering team of the Nigeria Customs Service  intercepted 23 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed in two caskets at Idiroko border.

In a statement, Abdullahi Maiwada, Customs Spokesman in the area, said the fuel ladden casket were abandoned in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW.

“In continuation of the fight against smuggling, a customs joint special taskforce of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and CGC’s Strike Force intercepted 13 jerry cans of 25 litres and six jerry cans of 10 litres of PMS concealed clandestinely in two caskets.

“The said items were conveyed by a daredevil smuggler with the intention of smuggling the items across the border to a neighbouring country in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW.

“To this end, the command wishes to reiterate its stand that there is no retreat on the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise,” he said.

The customs spokesman appealed to the public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and avoid smuggling in all its ramifications.

He pointed that the customs was all out to halt new techniques initiated by economic saboteurs to perpetuate their illicit acts.

