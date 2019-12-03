Disability Day: Orelope-Adefulire Urges Implementation of Disability Act

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 2:09 pm


Adejoke Orelope Adefulire,

Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs has called on all stakeholders in the private and public sector to put in place necessary structures for actualization of the provisions of Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

The presidential aide who made the call in a statement she issued to mark the 2019 International Day of Disabled Persons said the Act already contained provisions to guarantee the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities as well as their inclusion in every aspect of political, social and economic life of the country.

Princess Orelope Adefulire said the Act fully encompasses provisions for achievements of the 2019 Theme of 2019 International Day of Disability, which is “Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda.”

She noted that the Discriminations Against Persons with Disabilities Act signed into law by the President include provisions for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development for the disabled people in accordance with the demands of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

