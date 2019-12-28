Drama as police foil attempt to rob bank in Abuja

It is generally believed that criminals, especially armed robbers, in spite of the weapons that may be in their possession, also always give serious considerations to the probability of successful escape with their loots from the scene of their operations when they are choosing targets to attack.

But this seems not to be the case with the gang of robbers who invaded a branch of First Bank at Mpape, one of the sprawling slums in the suburb of Federal Capital Territory on Saturday morning.

True, cases of robbery attacks and other criminal activities are regular complaints from the residents of the community.

But attempting to rob a bank in a settlement just a few metres away from the highbrow Maitama with barracks of military officers, including that of the elite presidential Brigade of Guards also in the environs in broad daylight amount to trying to stretch whatever luck you think is following you too far.

This, the robbers discovered soon after they shot their way into the bank on Saturday morning.

For the robbers, the hope of going into the New Year with load of looted cash ended as members of the community altered the police and military to their presence in the bank before they could conclude their business.

The security personnel did not waste time in responding as multiples of vans belonging to the police and the Army bearing personnel armed to the teeth were deployed to the bank.

The security personal cordoned off the bank and the robbers were forced to stay inside the bank for over four hours.

However, one of the robbers who tried to escape during the standoff was killed by the police as confirmed by the Federal Capital Territory police Command.

A statement by ASP Mariam Yusuf, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the command, said the prompt response to a distress call by operatives of the command foiled the attempted robbery of the bank.

“Police operatives were immediately deployed to the scene and engaged in cross fire with the robbers thereby foiling the attack on the bank.

“The operation, with the backup of soldiers, led to the arrest of four suspects and killing of one person while trying to escape,” she said.

Yusuf added the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Mr Bala Ciroma had ordered discreet investigation into the incident.

She called on FCT residents to remain calm, as normalcy had been restored and pledged the commitment of the police to nip crime in the bud and ensure safety in the territory.

According to her, the public should call on the police through this phone numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 or 08028940883 in case of emergency.