Drama as UI Non-Academic Staff enroll on IPPIS platform

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

There was a mild drama today at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan, UI, venue of the enrollment into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS for the staff of the premier University on Monday,

What led to the drama was the exclusion of staff of International School, Ibadan, ISI, from the list of those to be captured under the scheme, a situation officials the non-teaching staff frowned at and protested against.

The Non-teaching staff under the umbrella of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT unanimously agreed that none of their members would further participate in the exercise unless the staff of ISI are also allowed to be captured under the programme.

However, after a meeting which lasted for about two hours, it was resolved that the staff of ISI should be allowed to be captured by the IPPIS staff.

Shedding light on the development, the Chairman of SSANU, Comrade Wale Akinremi said, “We are here because of the issue of IPPIS data capturing. The non-teaching staff of this University agreed to the IPPIS capturing to reduce corruption. However, when we got here this morning, the management refused the capturing of the staff of ISI. Now the rule is that any school that refuse the staff of ISI to be captured, we should stop the capturing exercise and that was what we did. However, the management summoned us for a meeting, which we just finished. In the meeting, it was resolved that the staff of ISI should be allowed to participate in the exercise. So, we have resumed the process, as you can see that our members have queued up to participate in the exercise”.

As at the time our correspondent visited the venue of the capturing, the exercise was going on smoothly.

However, none of the members of the academic staff was sighted participating in the exercise.

Captured today were the non-academic staff of the Faculty of the Social Sciences, Faculty of Law, IAS, Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, ARCIS, CPEEL, Faculty of Economics, Faculty of Technology, Youth Friendly Centre, Pan African University, Faculty of Arts: Music, Philosophy, Religious Studies, Theatre Arts, Kenneth Dike Library, Faculty of Science: Archaeology, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Dean’s Office and Equipment Maintenance Centre.

The exercise is expected to be brought to a close in the University on Saturday December 7, 2019 with the capturing of the staff of the Halls of Residence: Porters and Security Department.