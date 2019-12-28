DSS personnel not involved in Anambra shooting mishap -Official

The Department of State Services (DSS) has described claims that one of its operatives on 25th December, 2019, at Alor Community, Anambra State “while targeting a cow that was running away”, shot a native instead as false.

“It is not true that a DSS personnel was responsible for this act,” Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He added that contrary to the report, the Police have also issued a statement that it was yet to conclude its investigation to determine the actual killer of the person in question.

But he noted that enquiries have indicated that a member of a vigilante group in the area carried out the shooting.

“The public is therefore urged to discountenance the story that the DSS personnel shot anyone in the community. Arms handling in the Service is guided by strict control procedures and measures such that none of its staff could have used his/her assigned gun to shoot an innocent native or escaping cow.

“The Service is professional and will remain so in the discharge of its duties. It is committed to the maintenance of peace and public safety across the country during and after the yuletide season,” Afunaya added.