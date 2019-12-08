Edo 2020: Obaseki deserves re-election – Apostle Suleiman

Edo 2020: Obaseki deserves re-election – Apostle Suleiman

Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:18 pm


Obaseki and Apostle Suleiman

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Int., Apostle Johnson Suleiman has declared support for the re-election of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who he said, deserved a second term on account of his exceptional performance in major sectors of the state.

He said this while addressing journalists in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of the state after the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Church.

He noted that the governor has done well and deserved reelection, while commending the developmental strides being recorded across the state.

He said, “We have a governor who goes far to bring investors and makes sure they invest in the state.

“The education system is solid, pensioners are happy, and everything is fine. As we get into Edo 2020, we are believing God that there is going to be peace. The governor will come back and we believe God will help us.”

He said the governor has brought peace and sanity to the state, noting, “We can see every aspect of government is getting needed attention. The governor has done well in areas of education, agriculture and infrastructural development. It is not about starting project but about excellence.”

Speaking during the thanksgiving service, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged for more prayers for the state and country.

The governor reiterated that he would continue to sue for peace in the state but not to the detriment of the welfare of the people, stressing,, “If we have to fight to make Edo better, I will do so, If we have to fight to put food on the table of the poor, we will do so.”

