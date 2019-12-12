Edo APC: Ize-Iyamu debunks Obaseki’s claims on mega rally

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former governorship candidate of the PDP in Edo state, has debunked Governor Godwin Obaseki’s claim that he was unaware of the grand rally being put together by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to receive him to the party on Friday.

Ize-Iyamu in a statement signed by his personal assistant, Baron Mike, and made available to journalists on Thursday, said he had sent several text messages to Governor Obaseki, where he intimated him of his plan to join the party with his associates.

He explained that he sent the text messages after his private calls to the governor went unanswered.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Edo State Executive Governor, H.E. Godwin Obaseki, wherein he reportedly denied any formal invitation from Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu about his plan and that of his associates to formally join the All Progressives Congress on 13th December, 2019, at a rally in Benin City, the state capital.

“Ironically Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has in the last few weeks, placed several personal calls and text messages to the Executive Governor, seeking to [have] an audience with him on the subject matter, to no avail.

“Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu did not just give notice but decided to send an official letter about his planned declaration for the APC, through the courier company, DHL, to the Government House Office of the Executive Governor and this was duly delivered and acknowledged by Mr. Eghosa Steve.

“We are therefore in shock at the news credited to Mr. Governor to the effect that he was not invited or is unaware of the grand rally.

“We want to state in clear terms that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has very esteemed respect and regard for the Governor and the leadership of the party and has displayed such, in the private calls, messages and the letter that was sent as a last resort.

“We are committed to raising the bar of leadership within the APC as a party and as such can’t be involved in any case that will slight the office of the governor or the party leadership,” the statement said