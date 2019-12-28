Edo crisis: Oba of Benin urges prayers, sacrifices to God, ancestors

Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:47 pm


Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II says current political crisis in Edo State, in which Governor Godwin Obaseki is pitted against his predecessor and national chairman of All Progressives Congress,  had “become a serious concern to everyone”.

Oba Ewuare said this the quarterly meeting of  Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in Benin on Saturday.

He therefore urged traditional rulers in the state to fast and pray for peace in the state ahead of the Edo governorship election in 2020.

Ewuare who is the chairman of the council, said that the call for prayers became necessary in view of the impeding election.

The monarch said the prayers and fasting should go along with offering of sacrifice to Almighty God and their ancestors.

The Oba said that he was sure that the state would be peaceful in spite of the current face-off among the political gladiators

He reiterated the need for traditional rulers to continually maintain absolute neutrality as fathers to all.

“And as royal fathers we must act within the ambit of the law,” he said.

Oba Ewuare further urged traditional rulers and chiefs not to allow the labours of the founding fathers of their traditional heritage to be in vain.

