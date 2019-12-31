EFCC arrests Sen. Shehu Sani over alleged extortion

EFCC arrests Sen. Shehu Sani over alleged extortion

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:33 pm


Shehu Sani:

Activist and former Senator, Shehu Sani was on Tuesday arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)over alleged extortion and impersonation.

Sen. Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019, according to reports was arrested over alleged extortion of $20,000 from a Kaduna based businessman and proprietor of ASD Motors on the ground that he is going to use the fund to influence investigations by EFCC.

“He was said to have collected the $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss,” The Nation newspaper reported quoting a source.

It was learnt that the Senator had earlier been arrested over the allegation and was granted administrative bail.

He also allegedly refunded the money to the victim.

But it was gathered that though he was asked to report back to EFCC, he made himself incommunicado until he was fished out and arrested by the operatives of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources say the former lawmaker is also being investigated on suspicion that he may have been using the name of the EFCC boss to defraud people.

 

