EFCC secures 84 convictions, recovers N217.3m in Edo

EFCC secures 84 convictions, recovers N217.3m in Edo

Monday, December 9, 2019 6:31 pm


Anti Corruption rally at Dugbe

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has secured the convictions of 84 persons for corrupt practices from January 2019 to date.

This is even as it says that it recovered the sum of N217,268,239, with the forfeiture of various properties which includes houses and vessels, within the period under review.

Th head of EFCC the Zone, Mr. Muhtar Bello, disclosed this on Monday, in Benin, during a road walk to commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day.

He said the Commission is determined to win the fight against corruption through “preventive measures, diligent investigation and prosecution.”

According to him, “For us at the  EFCC, we recognize the fact that we cannot win the fight against corruption alone.

“We need the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, in order to make meaningful progress in restoring transparency, accountability and due process in public governance.

“Therefore, I urge you as members and leaders of various interest groups, trade union, civil society organizations and professional bodies to facilitate mass education, mobilization and active participation of Nigerians in the fight against corruption.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Four neighbours defiled me for 7 years, woman tells court
    31 mins ago

    Rivers State to launch Security Trust Fund in January, says Wike
    38 mins ago

    Gov. Makinde joins EFCC, NOA in walk against corruption
    43 mins ago

    Sowore: I had written Soyinka Centre I will not accept award since Sunday – Osinbajo
    1 hour ago

    Oshiomhole lacks character to lead political party – Edo APC chieftain
    1 hour ago

    Alleged serial killer, David West, checked into hotel as military officer – Witness 
    2 hours ago

    Tension in Rivers’ community over recovery of 5 corpses from river
    2 hours ago

    10 facts about FIRS’ new Chairman