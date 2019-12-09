EFCC secures 84 convictions, recovers N217.3m in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has secured the convictions of 84 persons for corrupt practices from January 2019 to date.

This is even as it says that it recovered the sum of N217,268,239, with the forfeiture of various properties which includes houses and vessels, within the period under review.

Th head of EFCC the Zone, Mr. Muhtar Bello, disclosed this on Monday, in Benin, during a road walk to commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day.

He said the Commission is determined to win the fight against corruption through “preventive measures, diligent investigation and prosecution.”

According to him, “For us at the EFCC, we recognize the fact that we cannot win the fight against corruption alone.

“We need the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, in order to make meaningful progress in restoring transparency, accountability and due process in public governance.

“Therefore, I urge you as members and leaders of various interest groups, trade union, civil society organizations and professional bodies to facilitate mass education, mobilization and active participation of Nigerians in the fight against corruption.”