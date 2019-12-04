EFCC storms yahoo-boys’ den, arrest kingpin, 26 others (+photos)

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 4:48 pm


Rasaq Balogun: Alleged Yahoo kingpin arrested during the raid

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 busted a Lagos hotel believed to be a hideout for internet fraudsters.

The target was one Rasaq Balogun,  a suspected internet fraud kingpin, whose illicit activities dominated intelligence gathered from the recently arrested ‘police spies’ during a raid on their Abeokuta base.

The suspects

According to findings, Balogun harbours an army of young men recruited to carry out financial frauds through the use of the internet.

Other suspected fraudsters were equally arrested at his Beckley Estate residence, also in Lagos State.

The raid on his hotel, Modzak Hotel located at Abule-Egba, Lagos State, sufficiently gave credence to the suspicion as a retinue of young men was caught haboured in his hotel with no specific mission.

Charms recovered from the suspects during the raid

The suspected kingpin and 26 other young men ranging between the ages of 18 and 35 years arrested were brought to the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office for further interrogation.

Officer of the anti-graft agency also recovered three vehicles, fetish item, laptops, mobile phones and documents suspected to contain fraudulent data from the suspect.

The indicted will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

